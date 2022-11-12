Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.32

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 2621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
