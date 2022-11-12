Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.32

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 2621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

