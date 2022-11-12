Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

