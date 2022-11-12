Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0884 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and $1.23 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

