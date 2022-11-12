GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.