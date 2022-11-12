HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.93

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

