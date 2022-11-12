Head to Head Survey: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 30.17% 12.31% 1.14% HSBC 24.55% 6.04% 0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $62.57 million 2.64 $21.82 million $0.89 8.10 HSBC $49.55 billion 2.30 $13.92 billion $2.98 9.41

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats HSBC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

