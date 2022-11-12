Hedera Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.58 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $909.27 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04605427 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $29,144,482.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

