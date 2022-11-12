Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires 746 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.9% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,430. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average of $282.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

