Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases 1,726 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 150,418 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CION Investment Stock Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

CION Investment stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $602.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

