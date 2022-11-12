HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €76.75 ($76.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.08. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.82 ($51.82) and a 12-month high of €80.95 ($80.95).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

