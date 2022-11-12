Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.29.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

