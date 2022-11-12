Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

