Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
