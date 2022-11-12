Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $151.60 million and approximately $539,066.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00024583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008833 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00247140 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12581781 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $616,637.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

