High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

