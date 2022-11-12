Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,589.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.