Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.18 million-$230.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,141. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.