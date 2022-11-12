HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.33 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HireRight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Down 5.5 %

HireRight stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 482,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,305. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HireRight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.