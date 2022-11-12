Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in October

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,898. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

