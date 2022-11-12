Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in October

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hitachi Price Performance
OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,898. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
