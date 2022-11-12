Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0801 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $69.83 million and $2.60 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

