IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 6,316,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $886.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,055 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.