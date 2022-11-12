Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.83

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.83 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 155.60 ($1.79). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 163.90 ($1.89), with a volume of 922,575 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £657.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,115.33.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

