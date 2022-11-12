ICL Group Ltd (ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 14th

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2435 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICL opened at $8.75 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.