ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $250.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $272.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.
ICON Public Stock Up 2.4 %
ICLR stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
