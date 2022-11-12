IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $25.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.27. 872,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

