IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 430.6% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of IG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,838,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 858,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

