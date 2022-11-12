IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 18.3% After Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.3% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.99. 3,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 55,000 shares worth $1,193,107. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 21.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.