IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.57.
IGM Financial Stock Up 2.0 %
IGM opened at C$39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
