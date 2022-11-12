Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

ILMN traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $242.74. 1,311,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,404. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.63.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

