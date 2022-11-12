Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issues Earnings Results

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $0.87 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

