Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issues Earnings Results

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Immix Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $0.87 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
