Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $0.87 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.