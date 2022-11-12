IndiGG Price Hits $0.14 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $419,495.39 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

