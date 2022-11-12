Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,514 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

PJUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 16,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

