Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

