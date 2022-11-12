InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 2.8 %

IPO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.62. 718,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,000. The stock has a market cap of C$315.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 target price on InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

