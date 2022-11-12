Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$387,158.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,955.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$80.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$38.10 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

