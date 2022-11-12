Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$14,000.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,056.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 40,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 10,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$2,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 72,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$99.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

