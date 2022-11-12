Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $243,359.84 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,703,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

