Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pool by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day moving average is $357.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

