Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 7,877 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

