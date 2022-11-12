Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $255.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

