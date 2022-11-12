Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,791 shares of company stock worth $19,653,736. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.