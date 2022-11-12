Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $185,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.