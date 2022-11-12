Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.62.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $293.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.21. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

