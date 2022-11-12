Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.43. 49,826,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,118,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

