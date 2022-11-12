Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,445. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

