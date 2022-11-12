Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
TILE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Interface Stock Performance
Shares of TILE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19.
Interface Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Interface by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 151,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.