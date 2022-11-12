Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TILE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Interface Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Interface by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 151,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

