Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.88.

IIP.UN opened at C$12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

