Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Trading Up 0.8 %

IVAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 209,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.