Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
IVAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 209,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
