Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $90,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,551,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 818,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,669. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

