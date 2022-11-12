Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.59. 31,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 30,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.