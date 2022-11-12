Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 1,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $25.61.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.