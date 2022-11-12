Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 1,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

